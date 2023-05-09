That was the song Manchester United fans used to, and still do, sing about legendary left wing wizard Ryan Giggs.

But surely now the chant should be ‘Quigs will tear you apart again.’

That’s because there was a moment against Bromley when, during the second-half of extra-time, substitute Joe Quigley, normally a striker, was deployed on the left flank because Ryan Colclough was struggling with cramp, and he weaved in and out of a couple of Ravens players and drove forward. It was only a small action within an epic match, but it brought a roar from the home stands and it got the Spireites up the pitch at a vital period.

Joe Quigley.

His mazy dribble was a piece of skill which has since earned him the nickname ‘Joe Giggsley’ from assistant manager Danny Webb.

“I think everyone else was just knackered so I was able to take it up the pitch,” a humble Quigley told BBC Radio Sheffield after the game.

“Originally I came on and me and Macca (Paul McCallum) were sort of sharing the load and then Coco (Ryan Colclough) was absolutely knackered towards the end so I went and did a job on the left wing which wasn’t too bad actually!

“Sometimes it is worse when you are on the bench watching because you get more nervous because you are not involved and you can see everything happening rather than being involved in it.”

Quigley suffered heartache in a play-off final at Wembley with Boreham Wood in 2018, losing 2-1 to 10-man Tranmere Rovers.

The forward came on for the final 20 minutes that day and he would love to leave the national stadium with a happier memory this time.

“If you can guarantee winning at Wembley I think it is the best way to go up,” he said.

There was a nice calmness about Chesterfield’s players in their post-match interviews on Sunday, knowing full well the job is not complete just yet.

Quigley added: “We can't be complacent at a time like this. We have stayed level-headed throughout the season and we have got a great group.

“It is two massive clubs going at it and it will be a good final.

