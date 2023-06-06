Jeff King's strike against Southend United has been nominated for the National League Goal of the Season. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The full-back cut inside on his left foot and found the top corner from distance via the underside of the crossbar to secure a memorable comeback 3-2 win for the 10-man Spireites back in September.

Town led 1-0 through Jack Clarke before Callum Powell equalised. Ollie Banks was sent off before half-time and then Marcus Dackers put the visitors ahead. But goals from Joe Quigley and King turned the scoreline around.

King’s strike is among 12 contenders for the accolade. These are:

Goal 1 – Rohan Ince (Woking) v Dorking Wanderers (A)

Goal 2 – Jeff King (Chesterfield) v Southend United (H)

Goal 3 – Aden Baldwin (Notts County) v Boreham Wood (H)

Goal 4 – Quevin Castro (Notts County) v York City (A)

Goal 5 – Paul Mullin (Wrexham) v Boreham Wood (H)

Goal 6 – Idris Kanu (Barnet) v Wrexham (A)

Goal 7 – Elliott Lee (Wrexham) v Oldham Athletic (H)

Goal 8 – Reece Smith (Maidenhead United) v Wrexham (H)

Goal 9 – Nicky Wheeler (Dorking Wanderers) v Torquay United (A)

Goal 10 – Danny Whitehall (Eastleigh) v Southend United (H)

Goal 11 – Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County) v Maidenhead United (A)

Goal 12 – Mike Fondop (Oldham Athletic) v Dorking Wanderers (A)

All of the above goals can be viewed HERE

Cast your vote HERE