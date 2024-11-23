Chesterfield faced Barrow this afternoon.

Supersub Jamie Grimes scored a late goal to give Spireites a dramatic 1-0 win over Barrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It looked like Spireites would be left frustrated by the battling visitors who had effectively stifled the home side’s flair players and creativity.

Frustrated Chesterfield had been earlier denied an opener after Dilan Markanday had smacked the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Chesterfield’s subs combined to perfection with Grimes powering a header home from a Ryan Colclough corner with a minutes to go.

The crucial two extra points keeps Spireites in the play-off hunt ahead of the trip to Milton Keynes Dons next midweek.

Paul Cook made four changes with Tyrone Williams, Harvey Araujo, James Berry and Paddy Madden coming into the starting side.

Harvey Araujo was booked after just six minutes for a late tackle on Elliot Newby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newby produced a brilliant last-ditch tackle to stop James Berry firing home after Markanday cut Barrow open with a surging run on 14 minutes.

Markanday put in another brilliant ball across the six yard box to no avail as Spireites enjoyed a good spell of pressure.

Charlie Kirk tamely headed wide for the visitors when he should have done better on 30 minutes.

Paul Farman bravely saved at the feet of Berry on 33 minutes after the Chesterfield winger tried to latch on to a throughball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dallas was denied by the woodwork seconds later after he flicked Farman’s booming clearance goalwards.

Andy Dallas needlessly went into the book at the start of the second half after an ill-timed tackle on Tyrone Williams.

Markanday was denied by the bar after a great turn and shot in the box on 53 minutes nearly broke the deadlock.

Dallas miscued his shot when well-placed on the corner of the six yard box after some neat build-up play by the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berry saw a goal-bound shot blocked on 63 minutes, before Paddy Madden fired over twice in quick succession.

Farman gathered Markanday’s shot at his near post after it deflected off Mahoney on 70 minutes.

Katia Koutate was off target with a header ten minutes later as the game went through a flat spell.

But Chesterfield’s substitutes combined to come up with a winner when Grimes beat his marker and emphatically headed home.