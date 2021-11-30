Salford City's Peninsula Stadium.

The Spireites take on the League Two side at the Peninsula Stadium in the second round of the competition on Sunday in front of the TV cameras (5.15pm KO).

This FA Cup campaign marks 25 years since Town famously reached the semi-final in 1997.

“Hopefully we can make more FA Cup memories for this great club,” Rowe said.

“It’s a one-off, it’s an FA Cup tie, it’s exciting.

“We’ve got a lot of hope going on. We’ve changed that mindset.

"I’m sure we’ll get a great following and it’s going to be a great day.”

The Blues will face a much-improved Salford City outfit compared to when the draw was made on November 8.

At that point the Ammies were 19th in League Two and just four points above the drop zone. But fast-forward almost a month and the Spireites will be up against a team now sitting 11th after two wins and two draws from their last five.

"To end the week and get seven points out of nine is fantastic,” Salford manager Gary Bowyer said after the latest win against Oldham Athletic. “All our focus now turns to Chesterfield. ”

As has been the case for several weeks, Chesterfield will go into battle with a depleted squad.

Haydn Hollis, Gavin Gunning, Laurence Maguire, George Carline and Tom Denton remain long-term absentees.

Akwasi Asante is continuing his recovery but is not expected to be back until the FA Trophy game on December 18.

Jack Clarke is thought to be close to returning and could possibly be involved this weekend.

Manny Oyeleke has been nursing a calf problem and was forced off at half-time against Altrincham so he could be a doubt.

Danny Rowe, who has been unavailable for a month due to a health issue, was set to start light training last week.

Joe Rowley is believed to be a couple of weeks away from returning.

However, there is some positive news in that Calvin Miller is available again after completing his three-match ban and Fraser Kerr is expected to be back after illness.