James Rowe 'proud' of how injury-ravaged Chesterfield battled against Altrincham
Pride was James Rowe’s overriding emotion despite the late setback against Altrincham.
With 12 players unavailable through injury, illness and suspension, Chesterfield gave it everything but ran out of steam towards the end.
To have collected 18 points from the last eight games with a depleted squad is pretty amazing.
They sit top of the pile having lost fewer games than anyone else and have scored more than the rest.
"I was proud because we tried so hard, we tried the hardest we possibly could,” Rowe said.
Credit to Altrincham, just like last season they have been one of the better teams to come to the Technique.
They have an attractive style of play at times but just lacked that final pass or killer finish in the first 80 minutes.
"They (Altrincham) have continued to knock at the door and they have got the rewards at the end with a bit of fortune,” Rowe said.
"But the game should be finished before the goal has gone in."
Rowe was satisfied with the way they were seeing the game out, but he was not pleased with how they defended for Matty Kosylo’s goal which made it 2-1.
"I am so disappointed with their first one because you get it right in one box and you have got to make sure you get it right in the other box,” he added. “We didn't, we switched off. The culprit in the changing room has held his hand up as soon as we went in there because we are a tight group.”