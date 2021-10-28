Chesterfield manager James Rowe.

The Spireites’ 1-0 win against Eastleigh on Tuesday night takes them to within one point of leaders Grimsby Town after they lost at Wealdstone.

Kabongo Tshimanga hit the winner in the first-half to secure Town’s fourth successive win in all competitions and maintain their unbeaten home record this season.

When asked about cutting Grimsby’s lead, Rowe told the DT: "It does not mean anything.

"Torquay had a storming start last year and then there was other contenders at the end.

"The quarter point of the season has gone, we have now had two wins on the bounce to take us to 13 games which is really positive.

"We have got to think about where we are at Christmas, we have got a target in-house, we always do that, but my focus is on one game at a time.

"I know what points it will take to win the league so it does not matter if it is Grimsby or whoever it is, if we do our business, look after ourselves, we have not got to worry about anybody.”

The Blues travel to promotion rivals Dagenham and Redbridge this Saturday.

The Daggers are seventh in the table, six points behind Chesterfield, but have lost four of their last five including at Halifax in midweek.

Danny Rowe (illness), Gavin Gunning (broken nose) and Jim Kellermann (hamstring) will be assessed ahead of the trip south.

Saidou Khan could be in line to face his former club after making a surprise return from injury against the Spitfires.

A positive result at Dagenham would round off a brilliant week before they head into FA Cup action against Southend United.

“We will go down to Dagenham in great spirits,” Rowe added.

"Six points out of the last two means we can go there and really have a free hit if you like.

"We know we have got at least six points out of these three games before the FA Cup so anything else now is a bonus.