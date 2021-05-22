Danny Rowe scored the winner from the penalty spot.

Town came from a goal down to clinch victory with four minutes remaining when Danny Rowe scored his second goal of the game from the penalty spot.

The visitors took the lead after half an hour when the impressive Liam Gordon slotted in from close-range before Rowe equalised eight minutes later.

The Daggers were reduced to 10 men with 12 minutes remaining when Joseph Jones was shown a second yellow card and then Rowe tucked away the winner after the hosts were awarded a penaly for handball.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win keeps Chesterfield in the last play-off place with one match to play, but they could be overtaken by Eastleigh who play their game in hand in midweek.

However, whatever happens the Blues will travel to Halifax next Saturday with a chance of finishing in the top seven.

Supporters returned to the Technique after 14 months away and gave boss Rowe and the players a superb reception before and after the game.

“It was a wonderful day, one that is going to stay in my memory for a very long time,” the manager said.

“The main thing was I wanted the supporters to leave proud of the club and I think the players did them justice today.

“It was a day to remember for the supporters after returning after such a long time. We wanted to put a performance on to match that and we did that.

“I am proud to manage this club and it is only the start, it is only the beginning.

“To lead this process with the board is an honour for me really.

“The fans really got us over the line.”

On next week’s final day showdown at Halifax, who could still make the play-offs themselves, he added: “The state of play is we have just got to do our business.

“I said we need six points from the last two so we need to win next week and we will see how the Gods are looking down on us.