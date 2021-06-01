Liam Mandeville scored Chesterfield's first and assisted the second against Halifax on Saturday.

Joking aside, I chewed off all my nails watching that one at Halifax. It was very tense!

Massive credit goes to manager James Rowe and his assistant George Foster as when they came in we were third from bottom so to be in with a shout of promotion is just great.

With 15 minutes to go on Saturday we were out of the play-offs and I was wondering where the next chance was coming from.

Rowe said he resisted temptation to bring on another striker, ultimately having one extra player in midfield, and it worked a treat.

We were all so glad to see Nathan Tyson get another goal, not bad for a 39-year-old, Halifax thought it was offside but the referee gave it and that’s all that counts.

Liam Mandeville got the first goal and the all important assist for Tyson. Rowe post-match made it clear that the midfielder, who is out of contract in the summer, figures in his plans for the future.

So we play Notts County in the play-offs and usually Meadow Lane is not a happy ground for us although we won there this season which should give the team confidence.

It was Gavin Gunning’s free-kick that won it for us 1-0 back in February, and I would snap your hand off for that same scoreline again.