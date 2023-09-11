It’s four on the bounce for Skegness

Action from Skegness's win at Hucknall. Photo: Hucknall Town FC.

Two goals in three minutes in the first-half from Dec Johnson and Ben Davison secured the points against the struggling Yellows, though the win was tainted slightly by an injury to goalkeeper Jake Lovelace in the closing minutes.

And while Rawlinson first paid tribute to the youngster, he was also upset by the conduct of some Hucknall supporters.

He said: “I have to wish Jake all the best. He was knocked unconscious and whilst he came around quickly he had obviously had a serious knock.

"Jake is a wonderful keeper and we are lucky to have him to assist with his development so look forward to having him back soon.

"I must also mention the opposition fans who said some really nasty things whilst he was injured; this is the second time opposition fans have been way over the line with the abuse given in the last four games.

"Yes, have fun and a bit of good-natured banter but when it gets to the point of threats of violence or derogatory terms it really has to stop. Just think before you say something as you wouldn't appreciate it if it was your son or daughter.

“Looking back to the game I can’t say it was comfortable for us, especially in that heat, it was crazy. I was dripping with sweat on the sidelines so can't imagine what the lads went through.

"We started strongly and other than a 15-minute spell in the first-half we then controlled the game without much trouble which was equally pleasing, and three clean sheets in a row is great and we have firmly put ourselves in amongst the play-off chasing pack.”

After a League Cup tie at Blackstones on Wednesday night, Skegness then host Loughborough Students who were 11-0 winners at Pinchbeck last weekend.

Rawlinson said: “Loughborough had a great result last week and to be fair if you don't deal with their organisation and energy it can happen, but we are at home and have plenty of energy ourselves so if we really want to get involved in the play-off chase then we have to win the majority of our home games no matter who comes to town and this continues Saturday.