Third-placed Chesterfield have only lost five games this season, the fewest amount in the league, but they have also drawn the most with 13.

Town have also thrown away 24 points from winning positions and lost 17 points from the 80th minute onwards in matches.

Realistically, the title race is over with Stockport County running away with it so all the focus is making sure they finish in the top seven.

Akwasi Asante has scored seven goals since returning from serious injury.

"I am confident that if we keep playing the way we have been that we should cement a place in the play-offs,” Asante said.

"We have lost the least amount of games but we have drawn the most as well so if we can turn those draws into wins then we should be okay.

"In the majority of games we have drawn we have been ahead so that is disappointing that we have not been able to see out games as well as we would like to. It has been recurring but we have got to try and get that right for the last eight games.

"We have worked on stuff in training but it probably comes down to a mentality thing maybe. Maybe there is something we are lacking towards the final minutes of the game and we have got to make sure we get that right.

"We are still third despite the amount of injuries we have had which is incredible really..

"But injuries are not an excuse and I think we have still got to do better to turn those draws into wins.”

On a personal note, Asante is happy to have not suffered any setbacks since returning from nine months out with a ruptured ACL.

"It is tough when you miss pre-season because that is where you get your base fitness which helps you get through the season,” he explained.

"I have got through that patch where we had two games a week for about a month, that was a tough period for myself on my body, something I have not done for a year. I struggled a bit with recovery, I did feel it, you could see when I got took off after 60 minutes against Southend I had nothing left, my legs were gone. Now I have got those games under my belt I feel fine now.”

As well as building up his match sharpness, the striker has scored seven goals in 19 appearances.

"The seven goals is not a bad return but I know I can do better,” the 29-year-old said.

“My target was to get into double figures, I thought that was a realistic target for when I was coming back. If I can get double figures after coming back from a long-term injury then I can be proud of myself. But the main goal for me is promotion, I really want to get out of this league. I am 29 now and I want to play in the Football League with Chesterfield so that is my main focus rather than the goals.”

Since Paul Cook came in the Dutch-born forward has been used on the left of three attacking midfielders at times, a role he has played previously earlier in his career.

"I don’t mind playing out there (on the left) but sometimes it depends on the game, the opposition and if we are in possession of the ball,” he said.

"My preference is to play up front. As you saw last season, I was playing up top and I was flying.

"I have got the number nine shirt for a reason!”

Asante says that Cook demands a lot from him but he likes that and he is enjoying working under him so far.

This Saturday the striker faces one of his old clubs in Grimsby Town, who have play-off hopes of their own.

He said: "They started the season flying from what I remember. They were top for a bit, I think, and then they had a bit of a bad patch but they have picked up a bit lately.

"They are fighting to get in the play-offs so we will have to be at it tomorrow to get a result.

"I spent about 12 months at Grimsby.

"I got bought when I was at Solihull Moors, Marcus Bignot took me there.

"As I was finding my feet and getting a few games I got an injury which set me back for the rest of the season.

"By the time I had come back fit, Marcus had been sacked and a new manager had come in. I did not quite get my opportunity so I ended up leaving.

"It was far away as well from home, at the time I’d had a little boy and travelling three-and-a-half hours away was a bit too much for me. I wanted to live closer to home.

"But it is a good club, Grimsby is a massive club. They should not be at this level.”

In preparation for another important game Cook took the squad to Spire Boxing Academy in Chesterfield.

Asante laughed: "I am still feeling it a bit in my shoulders and my back!

"It was good to do something else. Boxing is very physical and you are using muscles that you are not used to, it brings something different out of you.

“It makes you realise what they have to go through and makes you realise how much easier football is!

"The fitness levels they have got are out of this world.

"It was a nice little learning curve.

"I have learnt that boxing is not for me!

"All you see is them in the ring, you don’t really see what they go through in the gym and the dedication they put in. When you are in the ring, you are on your own, there is no one to help you so you have got to stand up for yourself.

"We are still talking about it now, everyone thinks they have got a bit now because they have had an hour’s session but they are all talk!”