Paul Cook was keen to take the positves from Chesterfield's defeat at MK Dons.

Chesterfield were well beaten by their promotion rivals after conceding inside the opening 12 seconds.

It went from bad to worse when Darren Oldaker received his second booking on 24 minutes, with Alex Gilbey doubling the Dons advantage two minutes later.

Gilbey wrapped it up with eight minutes to go either side of unlucky Spireites twice hitting the post.

But Cook remained upbeat and proud of the fight shown by his players throughout a difficult night.

"I thought the plus points are the lads gave everything they have got,” he said. “There are a lot of pluses for us. We had large spells of possession and could have got more for the game if we had had belief.

"It was a ridiculous start to the game, we got caught in the headlights. We grew into the game really well and were doing everything you want to do as an away team.

“The sending off has had a massive impact on the game. I felt we looked good, we looked strong, we had flair players who could open them up.

“The game swung on the red card and it was always going to be uphill from there.

“The first booking was not a yellow card, the lad was two yards offside and the officials don’t give it. Again, without doubt, we are let down by them time and time again, but there’s no point speaking about it any more, nothing changes from week to week.

“MK Dons are one of the best teams in the league and will make you suffer with the ball.

“We had to be patient and wait for our chances when they came. We hit the post twice and Kane (Drummond) had a chance. It could have been different if one of those had gone in.

“We aren’t getting the rub of the green at the moment.”

Cook also praised the near 1,000 travelling fans who made the trek south to back the boys.

“We had unbelievable support, the fans stayed with the players all the way,” added Cook.

"In midweek and away from home, it was absolutely fanstastic support. They never let us down, they are always there and backing us. My job is to pick the players up now and put a team together that they can be proud of.”

Spireites, who are now ninth in the table, face Tranmere Rovers at home this weekend, with Cook adding: “We need to rest now. We had a tough trip down to Exeter and there are bumps and bruises tonight. When Saturday comes it will be a really big game for us.”

Cook confirmed that Paddy Madden, Michael Jacobs and Tom Naylor will all miss the game and added Will Grigg was subbed at MK Dons to ensure he is an option for the fixture with Rovers.