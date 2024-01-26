Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wrexham and Notts County battled it out for probably the most memorable title race in National League history last year, both bagging more than 100 points and 100 goals each. In the end, the Red Dragons were crowned champions by four points, while Notts beat the Spireites in the play-off final on penalties.

With both Wrexham and County now in League Two, Chesterfield are running away at the top of the National League, with a 13-point gap and they still have two games in hand. They have scored 69 goals and have 71 points and it is only January. They have also won 17 consecutive home matches.

With 18 games remaining, some people are wondering whether the Blues could beat Wrexham’s record points total (111) this season. But others have tried to pour cold water on the Spireites’ incredible performances, claiming it is a weak division, despite it being largely the same as last year.

Chesterfield are 13 points clear at the top of the National League.

Webb told the DT: “We were a good team last year but I think we are a better team this year. You don’t know If they (Wrexham and Notts County) were in the league what it would look like.

"I think it is unfair for people to say we are doing so well because they (Wrexham and Notts County) are not in the league. I think it is very disrespectful because I think we are playing football this season that is beyond what either of those teams produced last year, whilst respecting that they finished first and second last year and we were third.

"This year is a different yearsso who knows what would have happened. All I know is that we are having a cracking season, we have scored almost 70 goals, we are exciting our home fans, we are finding different ways to win, and all we are thinking about is the next game.”

Although securing 100 points and 100 goals is a possibility, at the moment everyone is trying not to get carried away, but the closer they get it might be something they start to strive for.

Webb explained: “I know that the first thing we do after a game is look at the other scores and I think that while that gap hopefully increases, it becomes more of a realistic thing to think about, of what we are going to get points wise.