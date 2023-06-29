News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Will Grigg is one of four summer signings so far for the Spireites.Will Grigg is one of four summer signings so far for the Spireites.
Will Grigg is one of four summer signings so far for the Spireites.

Is this Chesterfield's best line-up after four new players arrive?

The 2023/2024 National League season is still more than a month away but Chesterfield have done some strong transfer business so far.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 13:22 BST

Four players have joined, with Harry Tyrer, Bailey Hobson, Tom Naylor and Will Grigg all signing on the dotted line.

There’s likely to be more activity, both in and out, so it got us thinking about what the Spireites’ best line-up is with the current crop?

Let’s take a look...

The 21-year-old is the latest summer signing, joining on a season-long loan from Everton. He kept 21 clean sheets in all competitions for Chester last season and won their Young Player of the Year.

1. Harry Tyrer - GK

The 21-year-old is the latest summer signing, joining on a season-long loan from Everton. He kept 21 clean sheets in all competitions for Chester last season and won their Young Player of the Year. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
He racked up the goals and assists last season from right-back and was named in the National League Team of the Season. Sheckleford will no doubt be pushing him hard.

2. Jeff King - RB

He racked up the goals and assists last season from right-back and was named in the National League Team of the Season. Sheckleford will no doubt be pushing him hard. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
The centre-back had the edge over Williams last season. It will be a good battle between those two again.

3. Ash Palmer - CB

The centre-back had the edge over Williams last season. It will be a good battle between those two again. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
The skipper was an ever-present last season, playing every minute of every league and FA Cup game.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

The skipper was an ever-present last season, playing every minute of every league and FA Cup game. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:ChesterfieldNational LeagueTom NaylorWill GriggSpireites