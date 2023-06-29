Is this Chesterfield's best line-up after four new players arrive?
The 2023/2024 National League season is still more than a month away but Chesterfield have done some strong transfer business so far.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 13:22 BST
Four players have joined, with Harry Tyrer, Bailey Hobson, Tom Naylor and Will Grigg all signing on the dotted line.
There’s likely to be more activity, both in and out, so it got us thinking about what the Spireites’ best line-up is with the current crop?
Let’s take a look...
