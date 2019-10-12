Is a settled midfield key to Chesterfield’s fortunes? asks fans writer

Finally we have a midfield! Most fans have been wondering when the tactics might change, or when Chesterfield would finally bring in a central player, but we won at Fylde (a week ago) playing 4-4-2.

Sam Wedgbury sat in front of the defence with Curtis Weston linking up with the strikers. Jon Smith and Joe Rowley were left and right midfield respectively.

A 3-1 win away was a great result, although both teams had plenty of chances and there were moments in the first half when it looked like we might be over-run, especially in the left back position.

That’s the third time in 12 months that Chesterfield have gone to AFC Fylde and won, giving us a 100% record at the Coasters’ Mill Farm ground.

The most pleasing aspect of the game was that Chesterfield competed for the full 90 minutes, even though the Blues have played some awful stuff this season.

I’m sure that keeping a settled midfield will see more wins on the way.

Spare a thought, however, for Dave Challinor, AFC Fylde’s now ex-manager. He was sacked on Saturday at 3.30pm. Fylde’s game against Sutton was postponed due to the fact that the southern team could not make the game due to rail problems.

Who knows if they would have kept him on, had the match been played and the home side won? But being sacked after railway failure seems like one of the most bizarre ways of a manager losing his job that I’ve ever heard.

AFC Fylde made a statement saying they respected Challinor enormously, not only as a manager but also as a human being. It is nice to know that a club can recognise their manager is human! Is there no end to their observational powers?

Chesterfield now play Wrexham twice in the space of five days. The Robins have reappointed Dean Keates as manager and his side recorded a 4-1 win against St Mirren under-21s. A Welsh team that plays in the English League is now through to the fourth round of the Scottish Challenge Cup — and they say football is bonkers.

After his performance at Fylde most fans are hoping that Michael Fondop-Talom gets plenty of action against Wrexham, who cancelled his contract by mutual agreement. I don’t know what the agreement was but it was certainly beneficial for Chesterfield.

We may also field Wedgbury and McGlashan both of whom have also played for the Welsh team, so I’m sure there will be plenty of atmosphere.

I’ve noted people on a Wrexham message board fearing that their old players will be back to haunt them in what’s a relegation game even this early in the season.