Invincible Arrows U14s win again to round off season

Arrows quickly took the advantage with their quick athletic style being impossible for Leicester to handle. Ollie Walpole and Will Collins were prominent early on as the Encon Arrows led 24-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Eddie Scahill show his vision and athleticism as he converted excellent passes from Will Collins as well as set up a series of team mates. Alex Wilson showed his all-around game while Ray Keeling showed his clever finishes. Arrows took the quarter 29-15 to lead 53-25 at the interval.

The third quarter showed the Arrows’ variety of scorers as Lawrence Sarrigiannis, Charlie Haslingden and Zach Ogundari, all U13s, registered multiple scores on the back of smart guard play from Abey Smith. Arrows took the quarter 24-10 to lead 77-35 overall.

The Arrows U14s players with their trophy and coach James Kelly.

The fourth continued to be fruitful for the Arrows as Seb Roberts and Josh Mannion piled on the points with them going past the ton to win 104-50.

After the buzzer the Encon Arrows were presented with the trophy as champions by long-time Arrows senior player Matt Wilson.

*The Arrows U16s were 70-81 winners at Doncaster Eagles.

Once again the strong spine of the Arrows of Jack Goodwill, Eddie Reece and Zane Abbott, which has been the key to success, all played well on the day. The two teams are due to meet again this week.

Arrows took the opening quarter by 25-19 and the second quarter 17-11 to lead 42-30 at the interval. The two teams slugged it out throughout the second half but theEncon Arrows would not let go of their advantage, losing the half by 39-40 but securing a 81-70 win.

Arrows remain in fourth place with an overall record of 12-6, a fine performance on the season with two games to play.

*Arrows senior men fell to an 80-64 loss at Teesside Lions.

Arrows were always entering the Lions’ den with some trepidation having suffered a series of consecutive narrow defeats all on the road. This was to be the penultimate game with just a home game with Northampton to come.