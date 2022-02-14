The centre-back, 31, is a popular figure with Town fans for his dominant performances since signing in the summer on a free transfer from Hereford.

Speaking about his time at the Blues so far, Grimes told the DT: "I love it, I really do.

"I was lucky to come here and I feel privileged to be here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Grimes.

“It is a fantastic set-up, a great group of lads, our team spirit is brilliant.

"I just enjoy being around the place and enjoy winning games.

"I feel so welcome since I have been here and it is nice to feel wanted at a club.”

Grimes paid tribute to Danny Webb for his impressive work during his interim spell as manager and he is now looking forward to Paul Cook’s tenure.

“The little things he (Cook) has done and said you can tell he knows his stuff,” Grimes said. “He has got promotions on his CV and I am just looking forward to learning as much as I can.

"As a player you want to work with the best people, play with the best players, play under the best managers and I am going to be like a sponge and learn as much as I can.

"He has not changed much but he has added his little bits of experience here and there and what he has added has been really good so it is really positive going forward.

"It is exciting times for us really."

On Webb, he added: "He has been fantastic. The lads enjoyed it, everything was positive. It was a really difficult situation for him to take over, it is a strange situation but I can’t fault him in any way. “

Grimes, who has also played for Kidderminster Harriers, Dover Athletic, Cheltenham Town and Ebbsfleet United among others, says he is very self-critical of his own performances and is always striving to improve.

The towering defender now wants Chesterfield to iron out a couple of things and kick-on in the second-half of the season.

"It has been a fantastic season so far, we have only lost two in 27 games so we can’t complain,” he explained. If you had said at the start of the season that we would be joint top after 26 games I would have snapped your hand off for that.

"It is just small margins, that is the difference between winning the league and being in the play-offs. We have got to nail down on those small details and we will be there.”

Conceding a late equaliser against Weymouth was a tough pill to swallow for the Spireites and Grimes admitted they should have seen the game out.

But it was still a day to remember for him personally because he captained the side for the first time.

He added: "It was an honour. When I got given the armband I was really happy. I just wish we could have got the win.

“I think we could have been better in the first-half.