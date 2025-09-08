Unrest and more crosses - The Last Word on Chesterfield's defeat at Walsall

Ryan Stirk in action against his former club. (Photo by Leila Coker/Getty Images)

Our Spireites reporter Liam Norcliffe reflects on Chesterfield’s 1-0 defeat at Walsall on Saturday.

The game was probably everything we expected. Walsall were stubborn, organised and strong from set-pieces. It has been a summer of change for last season’s play-off finalists. Not one single player who started for the hosts at the weekend started in that play-off semi-final second leg just four months ago. When the team-sheets were handed around the press box, you wondered whether The Saddlers would be as well-drilled as they were back in May, which saw them book their place at Wembley, only to lose in the final to AFC Wimbledon. But credit to them and manager Mat Sadler, their recruitment looks encouraging again, and what was even more impressive was how they had gelled so early in the season. I have been a bit guilty of ‘football snobbery’ when it comes to teams like Walsall, a side who are not possession-based and play direct. But sometimes you have to hold your hands up and give them some praise. For the fifth successive match, they had Chesterfield’s number.

As for the Spireites, there was some unrest in the away end. I can’t remember that happening too many times in the last three years. There were chants of ‘attack, attack, attack’, boos at full-time from those who had not headed for the exits early, and a bit of finger pointing. There have been times at home games where some supporters have been a bit agitated, but I really can’t remember that happening away, which is why it stuck in my mind on the way back to Derbyshire on Saturday evening and over the weekend. I assume it was just because emotions were running high rather than anything deeper. Frustration at having 73% possession without having a shot on target, which leads me nicely onto my next point.

The Blues created their best two chances of the match during added-time when they put crosses in the box, both delivered by substitutes Adam Lewis and Devan Tanton. Lewis’ cross from the left was nodded wide by Armando Dobra, while Chey Dunkley headed over from Tanton’s ball from the right. And they played with two strikers on the pitch in Lee Bonis and Will Grigg, and then Will Dickson. I personally would like to see more of that. More crosses. More men in the box. Create some panic. Force a mistake. Be a bit less predictable. Chesterfield are not quite clicking just yet but it is still early days.