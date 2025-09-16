Recap: Chesterfield fans' forum and third kit revealed
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is there and will bring you all the key updates.
Spireites fans' forum: LIVE UPDATES (6.30pm)
And that is that!
That’s everything from us. Thanks for joining us. Lots of good questions. And the third kit is very smart!
Good night!
Final words from Paul Cook
“Thanks for turning out tonight. I have been back for three years. We need your support, especially during games. There is a growing culture of anger in stadiums and we have got to keep that out of Chesterfield. Big thank you, let’s keep that support going strong.”
Question on possibility of 30th anniversary of 1997 FA Cup kit?
Ashley Kirk: “That’s a good idea.”
Question about finances
Ashley Kirk says they have a ‘really healthy playing budget’ but they are within the financial controls required.
Will chicken and chips be extended across other concourses?
Got to love fan forums. A question about centre-backs lacking pace and then the next one is about chicken and chips.
Ashley Kirk says the first match was not successful but things are going well now but things can still be better before they are available elsewhere around the ground.
John Croot jokes about him being the one who did all the testing for research purposes!
Question about more pace needed at back
“It is a fair question,” Cook says. “In general, the goals we concede are individual errors. The ages are irrelevant. They are both strong and aggressive. How many times have you seen someone run past them (Dunkley and McFadzean) and score? It doesn’t happen. “
Questions about lessons learnt from last season
Cook says they drew too many games at home and conceded the first goal too often.
Question about priority points system for away games
Croot says they have spoken about it and are looking into it. There is a lot of work to do on it. They are not ruling it out. But it won’t be this season.
Buy it now!
The third kit will be available to buy online tomorrow. The club shop is shut tomorrow but is back open on Thursday.
Third kit revealed
We are back underway
The third kit will be revealed shortly and there will be more questions from the floor.
Break time
We are going to have a break now until 7.30pm.
Question about Spireites women's team
What is the reason for them playing in Mansfield?
Croot says they are deperate for quality pitches in the local area. The SMH pitch wouldn’t be able to handle the extra games.
Croot also says that they support the women’s game and that they are investing it.
“It is a work in progress,” Croot adds.
Well-known fan Phil Tooley says the facilities they play at now are excellent and that there is nothing better locally.
Question about formation change - two up top?
Paul Cook says 90% of his teams have been the leading scorers in the divisons.
He explains very few teams play two up front now.
“You are not going to see two up front,” he laughs. “I might do every now and again. I respect the two up front but will I be turning to it? No.”
Paul Cook on James Berry
“He will be in the squad on Saturday at Bromley.
“He has been back with the first-team lads for two days.”
Question about future of club after Phil Kirk's passing
Ashley Kirk says Phil was keen to do training ground work and get the club established in League One.
He talks about Phil’s wife Sharon effectively being the owner of the club now and it depends what she might want to do in the future.
Question about possible replacement for Danny Webb
PC says he won’t be expanding the coaching team.
“We have probably been a staff member too heavy,” he explains, adding that Paddy Byrne came in while Kieron Dyer was ill.
Ashley Kirk adds that his brother Phil wanted to do the ‘right thing’ and keep everyone on when Dyer returned.
Cook says: “We are comfy with what we have got.”
Questions from the floor...
Are now coming up.