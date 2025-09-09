Ryan Colclough in action for Chesterfield.

Former Spireite Ryan Colclough has signed for a new club.

The winger, who helped Chesterfield win the National League title in 2024, left after a mutual agreement was reached in August. He departed after two-and-a-half years after joining from Altrincham, making 99 appearances and scoring 17 goals.

The wideman is due to go on trial at Derby Crown Court in April 2016 after being charged with alleged assault, which he denies, relating to an incident in January 2024.

The 30-year-old has now penned a two-year deal at AFC Fylde in the National League North. The Coasters are currently second in the division, one point off the top, after six wins, on draw and one defeat.

Colclough said: “I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get going. I’d like to think my experience will help the group, and I want to help continue the promising start we’ve made to the season. I’m probably seen as an old-fashioned winger who likes to take people on, but I love scoring goals and I’ll be looking to do that as much as possible here at Fylde.”

AFC Fylde Head Coach Craig Mahon said signing someone of Colclough's ‘calibre’ showed a ‘real sense of ambition.’ He continued: “His quality and experience will be a great asset to the squad, and we're excited to work with him."

And AFC Fylde chairman, David Haythornthwaite, added: "It goes without saying that Ryan is a massive signing for a club at our level. We have had to be patient, but eventually we got our man, and I hope all of our fans will be as excited as we are to watch him feature for AFC Fylde this season."