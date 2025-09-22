Danny Webb.

Danny Webb has resigned as Yeovil Town manager after just one game due to ‘personal and family reasons.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-year-old left his role as Spireites assistant manager just over a week ago to take charge of the National League side. He was on the touchline for the first time on Saturday as they lost 1-0 at Tamworth.

The Glovers have now released a statement announcing the shock news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “Yeovil Town Football Club can confirm that Danny Webb has resigned from his position as first team manager due to personal and family reasons.

“He has expressed his personal sadness in having to leave the club but feels this is the right decision for him and his family. The time and the nature of this decision is met with disappointment from all of us and we have accepted his resignation with regret, but with understanding.

“We understand this news is disappointing, especially after the thorough recruitment process which brought Danny to the club. While we respect his need to put his family first, our priority now has to be the team’s stability and success.”

Yeovil also said that coach Richard Dryden will take charge of the first team for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They continued: “He will be given the necessary resources to keep the squad competitive on the pitch through an increased budget. We are asking for your unwavering support as we head into the next fixtures. Let’s stand together and get behind Richard and the team. We would like to wish Danny and his family all the best.”

Webb spent four-and-a-half years at Chesterfield, first working under James Rowe and then Paul Cook, winning the National League in 2024. He is a popular figure at the Spireites and he left with everyone’s best wishes and backing.

Although he had a brief stint at Leyton Orient manager earlier in his career, the job at Yeovil was seen as his first proper dive into managment and he had made a positive impression judging by the reaction of the Yeovil fanbase despite his short time in Somerset.