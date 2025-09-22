Our Spireites reporter Liam Norcliffe reflects on Chesterfield’s 2-2 draw at Bromley on Saturday.

Death, taxes and Michael Cheek scoring against the Spireites. Did he mean it? Excuse the pun, but it was a ‘cheeky’ finish. That was his 12th goal against Town in 16 appearances. He must wish he could play against them every week. In fairness, he scores against most teams, that is why he was named the League Two Player of the Year last season after banging in 25 goals. At 34, he is not showing any signs of slowing down. There were reports that he had handed in a transfer request during the summer and, with a record like his, he surely will have had some offers over the years to move on but perhaps they were not tempting enough.

The game itself was everything you would expect from a trip to Hayes Lane. It was a tough, physical battle against a difficult opponent and set-pieces proved decisive. It was not as breathless as previous clashes between the two sides. It was actually quite a dull affair at times despite the four goals.

From a Chesterfield perspective, there were a couple of familiar themes from weeks gone by. The main one being they did not look convincing in the final third and struggled to create chances. They managed just two shots on target and scored from both of them. They had not looked like scoring until a bit of classy hold-up play from Will Grigg allowed Armando Dobra to equalise before half-time. Grigg, Dobra and Liam Mandeville showed nice composure to pounce on a mistake in the Bromley backline to put Chesterfield in front with just over 20 minutes to go. Dobra and Dilan Markanday had chances to grab a third and that would have put the game to bed.

I actually felt pretty comfortable going into the latter part of the game because, as much as Chesterfield had looked a bit blunt in attack, they were not really in any danger from Bromley either. Cheek’s opener had come from a set-piece which again had an element of luck about it. And their equaliser with 10 to go came from a corner which Chey Dunkley nodded into his own net when under pressure. Both concessions could be categorised as ‘soft’ and ‘avoidable’, which is nothing new.

Honestly, I would have taken a point before and I think it was a fair result. Neither side did enough to be classed as clear winners but it was still a bit disappointing not to come away with three points.

One of the big positives to come out of the game for me was the performance of Grigg, who assisted the first and played a part in the second. Not that anyone needed it, but it was a reminder of what he brings to the team even when he doesn’t score. He’s yet to get off the mark but, based on this display, I don’t think we will be waiting much longer before he gets up and running.