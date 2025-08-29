Crawley Town will welcome back three players when they visit Chesterfield on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds were relegated from League One last season and have started this campaign winless in five. But they will have Gavan Holohan back from suspension after the experienced former Hartlepool United and Grimsby Town midfielder served a three-match ban. And they will have wingers Dion Pereira and Harry Forster available for selection after overcoming injuries.

Despite sitting just above the relegation zone, manager Scott Lindsey, who led them to promotion from this level two seasons ago, is confident that they are not far away from securing their first three points of the campaign but he has urged his team to start being more clinical in front of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We are desperate to win a game of football. I think it is so important that we go there with that mindset and that attitude. I think we feel that a win is just around the corner with the way the performances have been. We have got to try to score the chances we have been given and at the moment we are not. I can name 20 gilt-edged chances in these games where we should put the ball in the net and we haven’t. We have got to make sure we make those moments count.

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey.

“The players know we are not miles away. We feel we are playing well. We are creating chances. If we continue to play in that manner I know we will be alright. We feel we are very close. Because of that the mood in the camp is very positive. I think a game like this is one we can win and it would be a good one to win.”

Chesterfield go into the clash with four wins out of five and they could go top of the table with a positive result.

On the Spireites, Lindsey, who feels his own team are lacking a bit of experience, added: “Another team who was backed, before a ball was kicked, to be promotion favourites. They have won four out of five games so tough opposition. We are expecting a tough game. They have got some very good footballers. They are very similar to use in many ways, they have a lot of possession. Cooky is obviously a very experienced manager who has done a lot of games now and knows how to win.”