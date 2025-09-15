Danny Webb has left to join Yeovil Town.

Chesterfield have got a new man in charge of organising their set-pieces following the departure of Danny Webb.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-year-old left his role as assistant manager last week to take up the manager’s job at National League side Yeovil Town. Webb was in the stands watching on as his new team scored a late winner against Woking on Saturday. He took training for the first time on Monday ahead of his first official match in charge away at Tamworth, where he will come up against Blues academy coach Haydn Hollis, who plays for The Lambs.

During his three years as Paul Cook’s assistant, Webb was in charge of organising set-plays, both defending and attacking, and Chesterfield got a lot of joy for them, often topping the table when it came to scoring from them and keeping them out down the other end. Webb’s preparation for set-pieces involved video analysis and walking the players through them in great detail on the training ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His departure means there are some big shoes to fill in that regard, and the responsibility has been handed over to first-team coach Paddy Byrne. And the Spireites got off to a flying start on Saturday, with Tom Naylor heading in Liam Mandeville’s corner with four minutes remaining to earn a 1-1 draw against MK Dons.

That was Chesterfield’s third goal scored from corners this season, with two more netted from free-kicks. Set-pieces have always been a big part of the game but they have become even more important in recent years, with a lot of top-flight clubs even appointing specific coaches for the role, and the Spireites are hoping to continue the solid foundations they have built under Webb.

“Paddy has been at a couple of clubs where he has worked on them (set-pieces) a lot,” fellow first-team coach Gary Roberts confirmed. “He (Webb) is very thorough with the set-plays. We have won some big games with set-plays. He took a real pride in them, set-plays for and against. We worked tirelessly on them and we are good at them and hopefully that stays the same.”

It is not thought that anyone is going to come in and replace Webb because Chesterfield still have Roberts, Byrne and Kieron Dyer as coaches. "Danny’s responsibilities will be taken over by us three coaches,” Roberts added.