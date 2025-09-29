Will Dickson is congratulated by his team-mates. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Our Spireites reporter Liam Norcliffe reflects on Chesterfield’s 4-1 win against Newport County on Saturday.

Town recorded their biggest win of the season so far and produced their best attacking performance as they rediscovered their groove in the final third. There has been a lot of talk about the lack of chances being created in the early part of the campaign but they found the answers at the weekend and hopefully they can kick-on now.

Credit to Newport because they came and had a go. In parts of their attacking play they did not look like a team who were third from bottom. But in other aspects of their performance they certainly did. It could have been 2-2 after about 15 minutes. Were they brave or naive to come to the SMH Group Stadium and approach it like they did? As much as we would like more teams to come and show a clear intent to win a game, the final scoreline was a reminder of why they don’t because Chesterfield have the players to open them up and brush them aside. Expect more low blocks from visiting teams on the back of this.

The Spireites thoroughly deserved to win but I still think there is more to come from them. I started writing the first few top paragraphs for my match report around the hour-mark because I couldn’t see anything else other than a home victory. ‘Comfortable 2-0 win’ is what I had down until the 80th minute and the late flurry of goals. I resisted from ‘4-1 thrashing’ in the end because I didn’t think it was a hammering but the Blues were definitely worthy winners.

I really enjoyed the detail Kieron Dyer gave in his post-match interview. He explained how joining in training for five minutes helped him work out why the flair players were not firing. In a nutshell, they were not making enough penetrating runs in behind. If you look back at the third goal, they certainly took on-board the advice.

A trip to Colchester United is next up this Saturday. A grim 1-0 defeat on a scrappy pitch on a Tuesday night in March was the outcome last season. That defeat left them 16th and 13 points off the play-offs. If I am honest, I was going to say I would take a point now. But I have just checked the table and I did not realise they were 20th with just one win in 10. Maybe a draw would be okay depending on how the game pans out but I won’t be snapping your hand off for a point just yet!