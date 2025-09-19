Dylan Duffy.

Chesterfield have got mixed injury news ahead of this weekend’s clash against Bromley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites and the Ravens have had some epic battles over the years in the National League, including a dramatic extra-time play-off win for the Blues in 2023. Both games last season also had drama and lots of goals, with the sides playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw down in Kent before Chesterfield won the reverse fixture 3-0 against 10-men.

Not much separates the two teams so far in this campaign, with both of them occupying a play-off place, but Town are one place and one point better off. Bromley suffered their first defeat of the league season last week at Oldham Athletic but they are unbeaten on home soil and Chesterfield have not won there under Paul Cook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The good news ahead of the journey south is that James Berry is set to involved, with Cook confirming he would in the squad at Tuesday night’s fans’ forum. Berry re-signed on loan from Wycombe Wanderers last month but a hamstring injury has meant he has to wait to make his first appearance since returning.

"He is looking good,” first-team coach Gary Roberts said at Friday’s press conference. “We are looking to see James back very soon. He is training well. He carries a real threat and in those final moments he is up there with the best.”

And midfielder Ryan Stirk is back available for selection after missing last week’s 1-1 draw against MK Dons after his partner went into labour. "All good, baby is fine,” Roberts confirmed. “He is back in and has trained well. He is such a solid pro.”

But Dylan Duffy, who has five goal contributions this season, will miss out again with a strange knee injury which has seen him miss the last three games in all competitions. "He is still with the physios,” Roberts confirmed. “He wants to be out there as much as anyone but he still with the physios for now.”