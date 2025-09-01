Chesterfield are in a strong position should any clubs test their resolve over Armando Dobra on transfer deadline day.

Unlike previous years, the window for Premier League and EFL clubs closes tonight at 7pm, rather than at 11pm or midnight. After that, teams can only sign free agents.

Dobra, 24, who netted 13 goals last season and was named player of the year, has started the new campaign with three goals in six league appearances, and has been linked with Derby County, Portsmouth, Oxford United, Barnsley, Luton Town, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Reading this month.

But the Blues are in a strong negotiating position should any clubs make a serious move for him because ‘Dobs’ is under contract for another two more years until summer 2027 having only signed extended terms in February. That means Town would be able to hold out for a significant fee. But his departure now would not leave them much time to find a replacement, although they do have James Berry still to come back from injury.

Dobra was voted man of the match in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Crawley Town, scoring the equaliser as Chesterfield fought back from two goals down. His strike moved him into the club’s all-time top 50 league scorers.

Paul Cook spoke in glowing terms about Dobra earlier this year when he put pen to paper on his new deal. He told the DT: “You can’t get Dobs off the training ground. His attitude about football is everything I like about football. He doesn’t like losing, he is a competitor, he is fiercely competitive, he is fiercely driven and he wants to be a footballer. A lot of lads today enjoy being a footballer but don’t work anywhere near hard off to be one. Whereas Dobs knows he is a talented boy but he works really hard at it and he epitomises everything I like about football. His numbers now are really good. I think his assists have to improve, I think that is part of his game he can improve on, knowing when to move the ball on.”

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Chesterfield add to the defensive department, an area which Cook has admitted they need to strengthen. Accrington Stanley centre-back Benn Ward, 21, is a player they have been linked with earlier in this window.