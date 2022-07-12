The Chelsea defender was part of the side who hammered Norway in Brighton to confirm their spot in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals.
Norway, ranked 11th in the world, were outplayed, outclassed and completely stunned by an England team oozing confidence.
It beat the tournament’s previous biggest winning margin when England had beaten Scotland 6-0.
It was a statement performance as England confirmed their status as one of the tournament favourites.
Millie Bright and her England team-mates pose for a photo prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group A match between England and Norway.
Photo: Mike Hewitt
Lauren Hemp celebrates with Beth Mead after scoring their team's second goal as Millie Bright looks on.
Photo: Naomi Baker
Rachel Daly and Millie Bright acknowledge the fans after their side's.
Photo: Mike Hewitt
Millie Bright and her England team-mates pose for a photo prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group A match between England and Norway.
Photo: Getty Images