The Chelsea defender was part of the side who hammered Norway in Brighton to confirm their spot in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals.

Norway, ranked 11th in the world, were outplayed, outclassed and completely stunned by an England team oozing confidence.

It beat the tournament’s previous biggest winning margin when England had beaten Scotland 6-0.

It was a statement performance as England confirmed their status as one of the tournament favourites.

