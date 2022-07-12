Millie Bright and her England team-mates pose for a photo prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group A match between England and Norway.

Check out these pictures as Chesterfield's Millie Bright and her team-mates celebrate a night to remember as England progress to Euro 2022 quarter-finals with crushing win over Norway

England’s 8-0 demolition job on Norway will live long in the memory for Chesterfield’s Millie Bright.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 6:03 am
The Chelsea defender was part of the side who hammered Norway in Brighton to confirm their spot in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals.

Norway, ranked 11th in the world, were outplayed, outclassed and completely stunned by an England team oozing confidence.

It beat the tournament’s previous biggest winning margin when England had beaten Scotland 6-0.

It was a statement performance as England confirmed their status as one of the tournament favourites.

England v Norway

Millie Bright and her England team-mates pose for a photo prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group A match between England and Norway.

England v Norway

Lauren Hemp celebrates with Beth Mead after scoring their team's second goal as Millie Bright looks on.

England v Norway

Rachel Daly and Millie Bright acknowledge the fans after their side's.

England v Norway

Millie Bright and her England team-mates pose for a photo prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group A match between England and Norway.

