Interim boss Kayde Coppin hails Matlock Town display after beating Stafford Rangers

Kayde Coppin was delighted with Matlock's display against Stafford. Photo by Craig Lamont.

Coppin, along with goalkeeping coach Steve Shuttleworth, have handled team affairs since the departure of Paul Phillips last Thursday.

The Stafford win came a little over 72 hours since they again went out at the first hurdle in the FA Cup thanks to a 2-0 home defeat by Ilkeston Town on Saturday.

Against Rangers, Matlock kept the ball on the floor and in a game when both sides showed an appetite for attack, had the crowd purring with some of the football and the quality of the goals they scored.

Alex Wiles grabbed a brace while Kallan Murphy, who along with Leigh Whelan, received international clearance to feature for the Gladiators late last week, scored a delicious bicycle kick.

“I’m not surprised, the lads can do that,” said Coppin. “I know this core group of players, they’ve been underachieving and they’ve got this type of performance in their lockers.

"We set up a bit different, we went man for man and we were braver and the lads executed what we asked of them brilliantly.

"They got their rewards, once the first goal went in the crowd were up and against a good football team like Stafford, I don’t think there would have been many gripes had we won 5 or 6-1.”

Both Murphy and Whelan got their first competitive starts and Coppin was full of praise for the Irish pair.

He said: “They were unbelievable, neither have played much football at this level, we’ve asked Kallen to be brave and we wanted to get Leigh ion the ball. I’ve taken him under my wing in the last few weeks and he’s got the ability to be a very good footballer, not only in this league but in the leagues above.

"I’m not surprised by Kallen’s goal, he does this kind of thing in training.”