Armando Dobra scored the winner against Ebbsfleet United (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).Armando Dobra scored the winner against Ebbsfleet United (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).
'Inspirational' - Chesterfield player ratings from dominant win against Ebbsfleet United

Armando Dobra’s first goal of the season secured a 1-0 win for Chesterfield at Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Sep 2023, 19:31 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 19:32 BST

Here are our player ratings from the game...

A first clean sheet of the season. He could have got a deckchair out and lit up a cigar for most of the game such was Chesterfield's dominance. Ebbsfleet did not have a shot on target.

1. Harry Tyrer 7

A first clean sheet of the season. He could have got a deckchair out and lit up a cigar for most of the game such was Chesterfield's dominance. Ebbsfleet did not have a shot on target. Photo: Alex Livesey

Put in another top shift at right-back for the team. Unlucky to see his early chance saved by the legs of the excellent Cousins. He was disciplined in his defending, cleared his lines well and was a good outlet in the final third. Such a reliable player.

2. Liam Mandeville 8

Put in another top shift at right-back for the team. Unlucky to see his early chance saved by the legs of the excellent Cousins. He was disciplined in his defending, cleared his lines well and was a good outlet in the final third. Such a reliable player. Photo: Tina Jenner

One of the best games I can remember him having. Really suited being on the right of a back three at times. He got Grimes out of jail in the first-half with a brilliant recovery tackle and that set the tone for the rest of his performance. He was one of several players who was denied by keeper Cousins.

3. Tyrone Williams 8

One of the best games I can remember him having. Really suited being on the right of a back three at times. He got Grimes out of jail in the first-half with a brilliant recovery tackle and that set the tone for the rest of his performance. He was one of several players who was denied by keeper Cousins. Photo: Pete Norton

Him and Williams did not give the league's top scorer Poleon a sniff all afternoon. A couple of loose passes caused a bit of panic in the first 45 but other than that he was faultless.

4. Jamie Grimes 8

Him and Williams did not give the league's top scorer Poleon a sniff all afternoon. A couple of loose passes caused a bit of panic in the first 45 but other than that he was faultless. Photo: Tina Jenner

