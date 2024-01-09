Ins and outs at Matlock Town as former Chesterfield, Wrexham and Newport County striker signs

Martin Carruthers has been busy making changes to his Matlock Town squad as they got their 2024 schedule under way this week.

Saturday’s game at Atherton Collieries was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, the match now due to take place this weekend instead as both sides had a free date in the diary.

In the meantime, Matlock were due to host Macclesfield FC on Tuesday night in a match played after this week’s Mercury went to press.

The Gladiators were expected to feature a new signing in their squad, with experienced striker Scott Boden having signed on Monday.

Ex-Chesterfield man Scott Boden has signed for Matlock Town.

Boden, 34, is well known in Derbyshire footballing circles, primarily for two spells with Chesterfield. Between 2008 and 2013 he made 104 Football League appearances for the Spireites, netting 15 goals, before returning in 2019 with Chesterfield in the National League to score 23 times in 58 matches.

Starting out at Sheffield United, Boden lists Macclesfield Town, FC Halifax Town, Newport County, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Wrexham, Gateshead, Torquay United, Boreham Wood, Alfreton Town and York City amongst his stop offs before joining Buxton in 2022.

While at Chesterfield he picked up a League Two champions medal in 2010/11 and a Football League Trophy winners medal in the following season.

Gladiators boss Martin Carruthers feels that Boden fits the bill perfectly for Matlock at the present time.

“I’m delighted to have Scott on board, a vastly experienced player who we tried to sign earlier this season but had no joy.

"But circumstances change, he’s exactly what we need at this moment in time, he can score goals, link up play is good, he’s experienced and he’ll be a great foil alongside Jonathan Margetts, so we offer him a warm welcome to the club.”

Striker Karl Demidh, meanwhile has signed for Belper Town after exactly a year at the Proctor Cars Stadium.

The much-travelled 32-year-old has been troubled by injuries and illness which has limited his availability for the Gladiators. He netted 12 times in 39 appearances.