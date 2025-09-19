Luke Butterfield.

Injured Chesterfield midfielders Matt Dibley-Dias and Luke Butterfield are not expected to be back anytime soon.

On-loan Fulham man Dibley-Dias suffered a knee injury against Crawley Town and has had surgery, which has been a sucess, and he is now back at his parent club for his rehab work. The 21-year-old impressed in a couple of outings at the start of the season but he is going to be unavailable for quite some time and he has been left out of the 22-man squad submitted to the EFL.

"He’s had a successful operation,” first-team coach Gary Roberts confirmed to the DT. “It is a blow for us because he is such a good player and it is a blow for the lad because he has had no luck since the start of his career. He has had a couple of injuries now, a couple at Fulham and a couple here with his ankle and now his knee. It is not good, he will be out for a couple of months. He can’t do too much as you can imagine after an operation but he is back at Fulham and he will be there for a couple of months. We will get him back when he coming towards the end of rehab.”

And fellow central midfielder Luke Butterfield, who was also a summer signing after impressing on trial, remains out and still some way off from returning. The former Everton youth product broke his foot against Mansfield Town.

The injuries leave Chesterfield a little short in central midfield, with only Ryan Stirk, Tom Naylor and John Fleck to choose from.

"Luke is still in a boot so he is not close,” Roberts added. “He has had an operation, he has had a pin in his foot. It is an injury which we didn’t need at the time but these things happen. We had a lot of injuries last season but this year they have been innocous with Luke kicking someone’s boot, Dev (Tanton) coming off the side of the pitch at Alfreton, and Dylan Duffy, no one near him.”