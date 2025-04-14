Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield fans can breathe a sigh of relief over two possible injury worries.

The Spireites have had a rotten season with injuries and although they may have lost Armando Dobra now to a groin problem which he suffered on Saturday in the 3-0 win against Fleetwood Town, they can rest easy knowing that there is nothing to be too concerned about when it comes to Ryan Colclough and Liam Mandeville.

Colclough backed up his assist for the equaliser in the draw against Gillingham with the opener against Fleetwood at the weekend, cutting in off the left wing before bulldozing his way into the box and curling a shot into the far corner. The winger has had some injury problems of his own in the last year, particularly with his calf, and supporters could have been forgiven for thinking the same had happened again when physio Ben Partridge attended to him with just over 20 minutes remaining. But assistant manager Danny Webb was able to ease those fears in his post-match interview.

“Just fatigue,” Webb explained when asked about Colclough. “He needs to start getting a run of games. He needs to get used to finishing games. That only comes through staying match-fit and playing regularly.”

Liam Mandeville in action against Fleetwood Town. Picture: Brian Eyre.

At one point in the second-half it looked like Mandeville, who had assisted the second goal with a free-kick delivery for Ash Palmer to head in, might have had to go off after taking a whack in a sensitive area. But the makeshift right-back was able to continue for the rest of the game as the Spireites added a third when Bim Pepple crossed low for Paddy Madden to finish.

On suffering a kick to the nether regions, Mandeville said: "I actually thought I was going to have to come off. It wasn’t intentional. He’s tried to clear it and his leg has just swung through me and hit me. It was bad.”

The Blues will now wait to see what the outcome is on Dobra’s injury, which forced him off after half an hour. The 24-year-old is Chesterfield’s top scorer this season with 12 goals and they will be desperate to have him for the run-in but the early signs were not positive and he will be a doubt for Good Friday’s clash at AFC Wimbledon.