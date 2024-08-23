Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield won’t ‘rush’ back striker Paddy Madden from injury.

The forward has been doing some light jogging in training this week as he continues to his recovery from a calf injury suffered in pre-season. It was feared he would be out for months but he could be back sooner than first thought.

The 34-year-old banged in the goals last season as he helped Stockport County win the League Two title and the Spireites will be hoping he can do the same for them this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He is a great lad, he is so infectious in and around the club,” manager Paul Cook said.

Paddy Madden. Picture: Tina Jenner

“He has been brought into the club to play a massive part on the pitch but whenwe have lost he has been in the dressing room giving everyone an uplift.

"To have the thought of having Paddy back in the near future, whatever the near future looks like, we will not be rushing him, it is only going to make us a stronger squad than what we are today.”

Chesterfield are back in league action on Saturday at home to Salford City.