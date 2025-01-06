Injury-time winner sends Belper Town top of the table

Belper Town went top of the table with victory in Bradford. All pics: Mike Smith

Jack Watson's goal three minutes into injury time settled a pulsating encounter at the Horsfall Community Stadium as Belper Town leapfrogged Cleethorpes Town to go top of the NPL East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Harry Draper suspended, Lee Attenborough selected Luke Rawson as a lone striker and Mason Warren came back into the starting eleven after some impressive performances as a substitute.

Bradford enjoyed the better of the early exchanges and went close on 13 minutes when Benni Ndlovu cut in from the left and and tried his luck but Kieran Preston, solid in the Belper goal all afternoon was equal to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belper took the lead a couple of minutes later when a throw-in on the right hand side was flicked on by Broadhead and then Rawson before Tavonga Kuleya continued his impressive start to life as a Nailer by producing a deft volley past Ellison to open the scoring.

Some of the Belper fans who headed up to West Yorkshire.

The hosts equalised in the 40th minute when they were awarded a heavily disputed corner on the right. Former Nailer Joshua Ashman was on the end of it to head home.

Ten minutes into the second half the impressive Connor Shanks tried his luck from range and Preston did well to block his swerving shot with his feet.

In the 62nd minute great work by substitute Jack Watson created a chance for Luke Rawson but his effort was just wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 69 minutes Bradford took the lead when after another long range effort from Shanks was saved by Preston, the ball eventually fell to Ndlovu who finished into the corner.

Goal celebrations for Belper,

With nine minutes remaining came a bizarre repeat of what happened with the Bradford equaliser. The referee awarded a corner to Belper with most players assuming it was a goal kick. Once again the corner was taken from the right and was headed home by a centre half - this time Nailers captain Jack Broadhead and it looked like the visitors had salvaged a point.

In the 88th minute Warren's cross from the left was met by Rhodes but Ellison was equal to it in the Bradford goal.

Just as both sides looked to be happy sharing the points, the visiting Belper fans - huge in number as always - were sent into delirium in the third minute of injury time. Great build-up play saw the ball finding Rawson and his pinpoint ball across the 18 yard box found Watson and his finish picked out the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entire Belper squad and management must take enormous credit for this victory, a first reversal for the home side on their own turf since late August and the result sends the Nailers to the top of the table with Cleethorpes seeing their game postponed.