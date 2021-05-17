'Injuries look like they are going to cost us a play-off place', says our Chesterfield fan columnist

Akwasi Asante ruptured his ACL against Boreham Wood in April.

It is a shame about all the injuries we have had which look like they are going to cost us, as with Akwasi Asante and Tom Whelan firing on all cylinders frankly we looked like we could beat anyone in this division.

Any team that had lost two leading scorers in Tom Denton and Asante, three main defensive players, two left-sided wing-backs and it’s most influential midfielder only being half fit would struggle in any league.

Against Wealdstone the Blues did the right thing and went straight for the game, it was unlucky that we hit the crossbar through Adi Yussuf’s overhead kick and then had a goal disallowed despite it not being offside or any clear foul being committed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the match wore on it was clear that only a bit of magic by Whelan, on as a substitute, would make the difference. We came close but it wasn’t enough. Too many passes went astray and our usual method of moving the ball around started to unravel and things got a bit ragged on the pitch.

If there’s one positive to come out of the Wealdstone match it is that James Montgomery is a decent goalkeeper. He kept us in the match with three great saves in the second-half as the visitors played on the counter-attack.

We play Dagenham and Redbridge next and at least we have fans back at the stadium for the first time in 14 months.

The Daggers are in hot form, winning six and drawing one of their last seven. Their game at the Technique is a must win for them if they want to be in the play-offs, a draw is no good for them, a draw is not much good for Chesterfield either, as it will probably mean we are squeezed out of the top seven by 5pm Saturday. It should be a good game with both teams going for it and I am really looking forward to it.