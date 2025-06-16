Infrastructure improvements announced by Matlock Town

Numerous improvements are being made at Matlock Town.

​Matlock Town have announced exciting plans to improve the infrastructure of the club over the summer.

​New owner David Hilton has made funds available to make much-needed alterations to the Proctor Cars Stadium as well as to aid the Gladiators’ junior setup.

The changes include:

- MTFC Ladies receiving an immediate minimum guaranteed investment of £20,000 for season 2025/26.

- Funds have been made available to junior sides that struggle to fund new kit and accessories.

- Over £22,000 committed to machinery for pitch maintenance and enhancement.

- New stadium/pitch speakers and a tannoy system covering all areas of the ground to help improve the matchday atmosphere and to ensure that any announcements can be received by everyone in attendance.

- Conversion of the current bar to a sports bar with giant video wall screens showing live sports. A large new bar and cellar, a new dance floor, gaming machines, football and pool tables and a state-of-the-art sound system.

- A new board room including a private bar.

- A new matchday hospitality suite for sponsors

- Starlink Internet to provide fast broadband, both fixed at the club and roaming equipment to ensure media updates are always available away from home.

- Impressive new home and away changing facilities.

- MatlockTown.TV will soon be launched, which will offer sponsorship opportunities, improved match highlights, interviews with the manager, players and supporters, plus much more.

- A new internal and external CCTV system to align with licensing requirements.

Most of the changes are expected to be complete in time for the Chesterfield FC fixture on Saturday, 5th July.

Further to this, planning is currently being worked on to create a clubhouse garden in place of the current car park, along with enhancements to the Town End Stand in order to improve supporters' match day experience.

A new single-storey stand and further facilities are also planned, including parking on the Causeway Lane side.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​