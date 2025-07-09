Chesterfield blasted five goals past League One Burton Albion in their latest pre-season outing on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at some of the things we learned from the 5-0 victory, with Will Grigg scoring twice, and Ryan Colclough, Lee Bonis and Adam Lewis also netting.

LIVEWIRE

Summer signing Bonis got his first 45 minutes under his belt, coming on at half-time, and he made a big impression, scoring one and assisting another. He was a real livewire. His energy was infectious and his work-rate got him a goal out of nothing. He was a constant menace and a nuisance. He could be a nightmare for opposition defenders. If he plays with the same enthusiasm week in week out then he will become a fan favourite straight away. Interestingly, he looked comfortable dropping deep into the ‘10’ as well, so perhaps we could see him and Grigg on the pitch at the same time together. There was a moment during the game where Bonis showcased exactly what he is about and Paul Cook applauded and turned around and looked up at the directors' box with a beaming smile on his face as if to say ‘that’s what your getting for your dough.’

Chesterfield beat Burton Albion 5-0 on Tuesday night. Picture: Tina Jenner.

POINT TO PROVE

It was a productive night for Ryan Colclough, who won the penalty for the first goal, assisted the second with a cross and scored the third from a free-kick. There seems to be a bit of uncertainty about his future, with fans spotting that his number 11 shirt has been handed to Dylan Duffy so far in pre-season. He triggered a contract extension in the summer, but that does not guarantee he will stay. In an interview towards the end of last season, Colclough spoke about his frustrations at not getting more minutes. Still, he could not have done any more last night. It was the performance of a man who gave the impression he had a point to prove.

OLD HEADS

For the second game running, Chey Dunkley partnered Kyle McFadzean at centre-back. With a combined age of 71, more than 1,000 games between them and careers totalling 35 years, they will be the most experienced centre-half pairing in the division. For what they lack in pace they make up for in leadership, aerial dominance and positional sense. Having two right-footers might mean the structure is not as balanced as it could be or that the ball might not tick along as smoothly across the back, but for me their presence outweighs any of that. They are two players you really trust. You can’t imagine Chesterfield will give away too many soft goals this season with those two generals marshalling things. Having Dunkley available again is like having a new signing, while a full pre-season should mean the Spireites get an even better version of McFadzean than last term.

YOUTH

At the other end of the age scale, young Gunner Elliott, who does not turn 17 until later this month, deserves a mention. He has got a good stature about him and is deceptively quicker than you think. The attacker showed some neat flashes of what he can do. Now training with the first-team, being around the likes of Dunkley, McFadzean, John Fleck and Grigg will only help him. The EFL Trophy could be the perfect opportunity to test him further.

UP FOR GRABS

The competition for places is already hotting up. Lewis Gordon or Lewis at left-back? Ryheem Sheckleford or Devan Tanton at right-back? The experience of Fleck or the athleticism of Ryan Stirk and Matt Dibley-Dias? Who will be the three attackers? Will Grigg and Bonis play together? It is a great position to be in and all will become clearer in the coming weeks before the real stuff starts against Barrow on August 2.