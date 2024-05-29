Crewe will have to have another bash at it after their play-off final defeat to Crawley.

It means Spireites fans will have to travel 4,976 miles if they are to visit all 23 away grounds next season.

Stadium MK will be the biggest stadium Spireites visit at 30,500, while Harrogate’s Whetherby Road ground will be the smallest at 5,000.

It promises to be an easy 59 mile journey to face Notts County, while the 385 mile trek to Gillingham is not likely to be one of the favourite away days.

Here are all the stadiums Spireites fans will head to, with capacity and round-trip mileage (as caclulated by AA route planner’s quickest route from the SMH Group stadium), running from nearest to longest trip.