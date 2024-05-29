The trip to Meadow Lane will be the shortest away day of the League Two season for Chesterfied.The trip to Meadow Lane will be the shortest away day of the League Two season for Chesterfied.
In numbers: How far Chesterfield fans will travel if they visit every League Two ground next season, including MK Dons, Bradford City, Notts County, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th May 2024, 11:21 BST
The line-up for the 2024/25 League Two season is complete and Spireites can look foward to some crackers.

Crewe will have to have another bash at it after their play-off final defeat to Crawley.

It means Spireites fans will have to travel 4,976 miles if they are to visit all 23 away grounds next season.

Stadium MK will be the biggest stadium Spireites visit at 30,500, while Harrogate’s Whetherby Road ground will be the smallest at 5,000.

It promises to be an easy 59 mile journey to face Notts County, while the 385 mile trek to Gillingham is not likely to be one of the favourite away days.

Here are all the stadiums Spireites fans will head to, with capacity and round-trip mileage (as caclulated by AA route planner’s quickest route from the SMH Group stadium), running from nearest to longest trip.

59 miles

1. Notts County

59 miles Photo: Pete Norton

66.4 miles

2. Doncaster Rovers

66.4 miles Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

83.8 miles

3. Port Vale

83.8 miles Photo: Catherine Ivill

109.8 miles

4. Bradford City

109.8 miles Photo: Pete Norton

