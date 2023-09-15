In-form winger signs new contract at Chesterfield
The winger has been in great form this season and is the club’s top scorer with five goals as well as grabbing two assists.
Since joining from Altrincham in January, the 28-year-old has made 33 appearances, scoring an impressive 12 goals and getting seven assists.
He played a big part in helping Chesterfield finish third last season and reaching the play-off final and all signs point towards him having another successful campaign.
Colclough signed an 18-month deal in January so he would have been out of contract at the end of the current season but now he has extended his stay.
The Blues are back in action on Saturday away at Ebbsfleet United.