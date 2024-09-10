In-form Chesterfield winger nominated for league award after bright start to season

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th Sep 2024, 16:42 BST
In-form Chesterfield winger James Berry has been nominated for an award.

The 23-year-old, who is in his second season with the Spireites, is the joint top scorer in League Two with four goals so far.

Berry has found the net twice against Crewe and once against both Salford City and Grimsby Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commenting on his start to the season, manager Paul Cook said: “That’s what James Berry does – he scores goals.”

James Berry has started the new season in great form. Picture: Brian Eyre.placeholder image
James Berry has started the new season in great form. Picture: Brian Eyre.

Berry’s form has caught the eye in the fourth tier and he has been nominated for League Two’s August Player of the Month, with three of his four goals coming during this period.

Announcing him as one of four nominees, the league said: “After starting out at Liverpool, Berry had to drop down into lower non-league football to find his way back, but three goals for new boys Chesterfield, including a dipping stunner at Crewe, suggest the talent is finally being realised.”

He is up against Walsall full-back Connor Barrett, Jodi Jones of Notts County and Doncasters Rovers’ Luke Molyneux.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gillingham’s Mark Bonner, Stephen Clemence of Barrow, AFC Wimbledon’s Jonnie Jackson and Mat Sadler of Walsall are the manager contenders for August.

There is no information about when the winner will be announced or how it is decided.

Related topics:ChesterfieldPaul CookLeague TwoSpireitesLiverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice