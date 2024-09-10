In-form Chesterfield winger nominated for league award after bright start to season
The 23-year-old, who is in his second season with the Spireites, is the joint top scorer in League Two with four goals so far.
Berry has found the net twice against Crewe and once against both Salford City and Grimsby Town.
Commenting on his start to the season, manager Paul Cook said: “That’s what James Berry does – he scores goals.”
Berry’s form has caught the eye in the fourth tier and he has been nominated for League Two’s August Player of the Month, with three of his four goals coming during this period.
Announcing him as one of four nominees, the league said: “After starting out at Liverpool, Berry had to drop down into lower non-league football to find his way back, but three goals for new boys Chesterfield, including a dipping stunner at Crewe, suggest the talent is finally being realised.”
He is up against Walsall full-back Connor Barrett, Jodi Jones of Notts County and Doncasters Rovers’ Luke Molyneux.
Gillingham’s Mark Bonner, Stephen Clemence of Barrow, AFC Wimbledon’s Jonnie Jackson and Mat Sadler of Walsall are the manager contenders for August.
There is no information about when the winner will be announced or how it is decided.
