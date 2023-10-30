Ollie Banks is really enjoying his football right now and says he feels ‘free’ in his new role.

By his own admission, the midfielder had a ‘stop-start’ beginning to the season, but he has now scored four goals in his last three games, including two on Saturday in the 3-1 win at Kidderminster Harriers.

The 31-year-old has been playing in a more advanced position in recent weeks and that has resulted in a couple of man of the match performances.

Giving an honest assessment, Banks told the DT: "The gaffer is very adamant of what he wants from his two holding midfielders. I don’t think it is any secret that at times I don’t fully carry out exactly what he wants. But he does know my ability on the ball sometimes outweighs that. He said to me openly before that he wants to play me in the ‘10’, this is weeks and weeks ago, and he gave me my chance and said go and show me what you can do.

Ollie Banks scored two goals against Kidderminster Harriers. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"I would not say I prefer it because you spend long periods of time without touching the ball and I like to get on the ball. But we have got brilliant players everywhere so wherever I fit I am happy. I feel free. I go out on the pitch thinking about what I can do to affect the game in a positive way. I don’t have many defensive responsibilities, which obviously most people know that is not my strong point, but what I am bringing at the moment is hopefully enough to keep me in the team. I have gone into the last couple of games feeling like I am going to score.”

He continued: “It is nice that the gaffer has given me that freedom to go and affect the game in different areas. It is working at the moment. Teams will probably try to counteract that now so it is up to me to keep changing things and doing positive things. I am trying not to talk or think about it too much and just keep doing what I am doing and hopefully get a few more.”

Chesterfield are now 13 games unbeaten in all competitions, a sequence that will be hugely tested when they take on League One leaders Portsmouth in the FA Cup first round on Sunday before second-placed Barnet come to town in the next league fixture.

"I think it will be a really good game to go out and express yourself,” Banks said. “There is no pressure on us. We are the underdogs which makes a nice change. It is exciting, no apprehension whatsoever. We obviously want to get through to the next round but the week after is the one we are all looking at."

The Bees are having a terrific season themselves, and are just points behind the Spireites, although they have played one game more.