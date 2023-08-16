Chesterfield maintained their winning start to the season thanks to Will Grigg’s late strike against Oxford City.
Here are our player ratings from the game, which the Spireites won 2-1 on Tuesday night...
1. Harry Tyrer 8
He was brought in to make match-winning saves and that is what he did here. He had his own personal battle with Josh Parker, saving his poked effort in the first-half, denying him again from a tight angle at 1-1 in the latter stages and then the best of the lot came immediately after Town went 2-1 up, getting down brilliantly to his right to parry an arrowed effort which was heading for the bottom corner. A few of his kicks were a bit wayward at times but he contributed hugely. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7
Bright and breezy in the first-half, he got Chesterfield up the pitch with some good travels with the ball at speed. Quieter after the break as Oxford pushed the visitors back. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 6
His first start of the season in place of the injured Williams. He had not done much wrong until a mistake led to Parker volleying home for the equaliser. Tried to make up for it with a diving header down the other end which was saved. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 7
Shifted the ball about with pace and purpose at the back. Made a couple of key interceptions and won his headers in both boxes. Steady. Photo: Catherine Ivill