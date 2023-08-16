1 . Harry Tyrer 8

He was brought in to make match-winning saves and that is what he did here. He had his own personal battle with Josh Parker, saving his poked effort in the first-half, denying him again from a tight angle at 1-1 in the latter stages and then the best of the lot came immediately after Town went 2-1 up, getting down brilliantly to his right to parry an arrowed effort which was heading for the bottom corner. A few of his kicks were a bit wayward at times but he contributed hugely. Photo: Tina Jenner