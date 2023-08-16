News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Tom Naylor's headed put the Spireites in front. Picture: Tina Jenner.Tom Naylor's headed put the Spireites in front. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Tom Naylor's headed put the Spireites in front. Picture: Tina Jenner.

'Impressive debut' - Chesterfield player ratings from late win against Oxford City

Chesterfield maintained their winning start to the season thanks to Will Grigg’s late strike against Oxford City.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Aug 2023, 08:42 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 10:10 BST

Here are our player ratings from the game, which the Spireites won 2-1 on Tuesday night...

He was brought in to make match-winning saves and that is what he did here. He had his own personal battle with Josh Parker, saving his poked effort in the first-half, denying him again from a tight angle at 1-1 in the latter stages and then the best of the lot came immediately after Town went 2-1 up, getting down brilliantly to his right to parry an arrowed effort which was heading for the bottom corner. A few of his kicks were a bit wayward at times but he contributed hugely.

1. Harry Tyrer 8

He was brought in to make match-winning saves and that is what he did here. He had his own personal battle with Josh Parker, saving his poked effort in the first-half, denying him again from a tight angle at 1-1 in the latter stages and then the best of the lot came immediately after Town went 2-1 up, getting down brilliantly to his right to parry an arrowed effort which was heading for the bottom corner. A few of his kicks were a bit wayward at times but he contributed hugely. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Bright and breezy in the first-half, he got Chesterfield up the pitch with some good travels with the ball at speed. Quieter after the break as Oxford pushed the visitors back.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7

Bright and breezy in the first-half, he got Chesterfield up the pitch with some good travels with the ball at speed. Quieter after the break as Oxford pushed the visitors back. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
His first start of the season in place of the injured Williams. He had not done much wrong until a mistake led to Parker volleying home for the equaliser. Tried to make up for it with a diving header down the other end which was saved.

3. Ash Palmer 6

His first start of the season in place of the injured Williams. He had not done much wrong until a mistake led to Parker volleying home for the equaliser. Tried to make up for it with a diving header down the other end which was saved. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Shifted the ball about with pace and purpose at the back. Made a couple of key interceptions and won his headers in both boxes. Steady.

4. Jamie Grimes 7

Shifted the ball about with pace and purpose at the back. Made a couple of key interceptions and won his headers in both boxes. Steady. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldWill GriggSpireites