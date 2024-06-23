Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coach Paddy Byrne has signed a new contract at the Spireites and will combine his first-team duties with a role in the academy.

The Northern Irishman joined the coaching set-up last September to fill in for Kieron Dyer who underwent a liver transplant.

When Dyer returned to action, Uefa A licence coach Byrne remained at the club as Chesterfield sailed back to the Football League in style.

Belfast-born Byrne, who has spent nine years at Everton, has now joined Chesterfield on a full-time basis and he will combine his first-team coaching duties with helping Neil Cluxton run the academy, which will be undergoing significant changes following promotion.

Paddy Byrne.

"I am made-up to be here,” Byrne said. “When I came in in September, it was an opportunity that I could not turn down and one that I have loved every minute of.

"It is a really enjoyable place to work and when the opportunity came to go full-time it was an easy decision. I have had opportunities to leave before but it never felt like the right one but once this was presented in front of me I knew this was the right opportunity and this is where I wanted to come. I think our paths have aligned at the right time.

"I am delighted to be here, I am absolutely buzzing and excited for the opportunity ahead in League Two.”

Byrne hung up his playing boots in his younger days to concentrate on coaching and he has a wealth of experience at the likes of Rangers and Wigan Athletic.

As well as working with fellow first-team coaches Gary Roberts and Kieron Dyer, Byrne will also be helping Cluxton to structure the academy coaching programme which will help the club develop players for the senior squad, including replicating the style of football of the first-team.

"It will be important to get the best players and develop them and, in order to do that, we have to have a programme and structures that will allow us to do that,” Byrne said.