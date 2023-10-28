Chesterfield remain top of the table after beating Kidderminster Harriers 3-1.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 7
Kept his place despite Tyrer now being fully fit. Didn't have much chance with Brown's close-range header but he made a couple of decent saves in the first-half and played the sweeper keeper role smartly after the break. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Liam Mandeville 7
Started at right-back again. Pegged back at times by the speedy debutant McLean in the first 45. But also caused some problems going the other way, including one run and cross which just evaded Dobra. Took up positions higher up in the second-half, helping to keep the Harriers pinned back, and worked very hard. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tyrone Williams 9
My man of the match. He was immense. Whilst others were off it in the first 45, he remained on top of his game and led by example, getting his team-mates out of jail. There were some great bits of defending in the second-half, including a superbly-timed sliding tackle which was quickly followed-up by a monstrous block. Limped off late on but was only cramp apparently. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 7
Dragged out of position a couple of times in what was a tough first-half. But he was no-nonsense after the break, clearing his lines well and getting his head on things. Photo: Pete Norton