3 . Tyrone Williams 9

My man of the match. He was immense. Whilst others were off it in the first 45, he remained on top of his game and led by example, getting his team-mates out of jail. There were some great bits of defending in the second-half, including a superbly-timed sliding tackle which was quickly followed-up by a monstrous block. Limped off late on but was only cramp apparently. Photo: Tina Jenner