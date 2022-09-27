Ilkeston Town's top scorer Montel Gibson signs for AFC Telford United on loan
Striker Montel Gibson has left Ilkeston Town to sign for National League North outfit AFC Telford United on loan until the end of the season.
Gibson has scored six times for the Robins this season having rejoined the club in the last campaign, and has scored 24 goals in 48 appearances over his two spells with Ilkeston having initially signed as a teenager when the club were in the Midland Football League.
He moved to Halesowen Town and then Grimsby Town and then featured for the likes of Stourbridge and Altrincham before returning to Ilkeston.
Having helped the Robins to promotion as champions of the NPL Division One Central last season, he has been a star performer for the Erewash side in this campaign and Telford, who are second-from-bottom of the National League North with just one win to their name so far, have now enlisted his services until the end of the campaign as they aim to push up the league table.