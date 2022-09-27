Ilkeston Town's top scorer Montel Gibson signs for AFC Telford United on loan

Gibson has scored six times for the Robins this season having rejoined the club in the last campaign, and has scored 24 goals in 48 appearances over his two spells with Ilkeston having initially signed as a teenager when the club were in the Midland Football League.

Having helped the Robins to promotion as champions of the NPL Division One Central last season, he has been a star performer for the Erewash side in this campaign and Telford, who are second-from-bottom of the National League North with just one win to their name so far, have now enlisted his services until the end of the campaign as they aim to push up the league table.