Ilkeston Town striker Montel Gibson moves to AFC Telford United...again

Montel Gibson was unsettled at Ilkeston and has moved back to Telford on loan.

Gibson, who spent a brief loan spell with Telford earlier in the season, initially returned to Ilkeston due to his work commitments making it difficult to accommodate the Shropshire club's timetable.

Whilst those work commitments have now eased, enabling him to make the move back to the higher level, Gibson’s desire to return to Telford was also heightened by him being unhappy at Ilkeston and the Robins have allowed him to move on.

The deal is on loan until the of the season with the option for Telford to make the signing permanent in the summer, with no recall option available to Ilkeston.

Robins chairman David Hilton said: "The club is in a good place and the whole squad is buying into what Jamie Ward is doing.

"We want Montel to be happy but also want the dressing room to be happy. As disappointing as it is to lose a player of his quality, the club and the squad have to be the priority so when the chance for Montel to go back to Telford arose, we felt it best for all parties not to stand in his way and we wish him well.

"The return Jamie is now starting to get from the boys only emphasises how much hard work he, James Jepson and the squad are putting in. A happy Montel Gibson would undoubtedly be a massive loss to us, but with Wardy himself nearly fit to return, Tyree Wilson close to being match sharp and a serious array of attacking talent including Dempsey Arlott-John, Chris O'Grady and Remaye Campbell, I feel we have more than enough to put our opponents to the sword.

"We are also still looking to add to the squad, with an experienced centre-half being the priority. Lamine Sherif has picked up an injury that looks likely to sideline him for a while, and Jack Thomas is suspended on Saturday for an accumulation of yellow cards and so a centre midfielder is also required to keep our squad at it during what is potentially the toughest part of the season.

"We will of course look to replace Montel too if we feel his departure has impacted us negatively.

"We all want what is best for the club and the happiness of our players, our management team and everybody else at the club will always remain our priority, as it is the key to bringing us more success."