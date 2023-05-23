​Ilkeston Town sign Scunthorpe United midfielder and ex-Derby County keeper

​Goalkeeper Matt Yates has signed having most recently been with Gainsborough Trinity, while midfielder Jordan Hallam returns to the Robins following a loan spell from Scunthorpe United last season and having been released by The Iron at the end of the campaign following their relegation to National League North.

Yates, 24, began his career at Derby County where he also became an England youth international, playing for both the U16s and U17s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst with the Rams he had loan spells with Gloucester City, Hereford and Telford United, before moving permanently to Gainsborough Trinity in 2021 and becoming a firm favourite with the Lincolnshire club.

Matt Yates (left) and Jordan Hallam with Robins player-boss Jamie Ward.

Having helped Trinity to the NPL play-offs last season, he cited work reasons as the main reason for rejecting a new deal with the Lincolnshire side and has opted to move further south to the Microlise New Manor Ground.

Hallam, also 24, scored twice in six appearances for the Robins last season having signed on loan in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made a strong impression on Ilkeston fans in his short spell with the club, which was ultimately ended by injury, but he’ll be a key addition to Ward’s squad for the new campaign.

Both players have signed one-year deals as the Robins prepare for life in the Northern Premier League Premier Division having been moved sideways from the Southern Premier League Premier Central by the FA over the summer.

Player-boss Ward says he’s delighted to bring both players to the club.

He said: “We know how good a player Jordan is from when he was with us before. It’s important we keep him fit and we know what kind of contribution he will make to the team. He can create goals, he can score goals, and he also has a great attitude and work ethic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Matty Yates, we were looking for a goalkeeper with good Northern Premier League experience and who has done well in the division.

“Last season he kept 15 clean sheets and he is more than capable of playing with his feet too, which was obviously one of the big plusses for us as we want a goalkeeper who can play football as well as keep the ball out of the net with his hands.”

Ilkeston’s squad remains a little thin following several departures in the latter part of last season and others who have been released, meaning more new faces are expected through the door before too long.

Two players who have signed new deals are skipper Kieran Fenton, who is the club’s current highest appearance-maker, and experienced striker Leroy Lita who at 38-years-old signed in January and proceeded to score 16 goals in 18 games and who has now earned himself a place in next season’s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Jack Thomas, meanwhile, has left the Robins to sign for another side to have moved laterally from the Southern Premier League, Basford United.