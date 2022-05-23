Ilkeston Town sign former Wolverhampton Wanderers, Darlington, Harrogate Town and England U18 international full-back

The 26-year-old began his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers where he progressed through their age groups up to U23 level, also gaining caps for England U16s, U17s and U18s.

He left Wolves in 2016 to sign for Harrogate Town before moving on to Darlington, Hednesford Town and then Stourbridge, the latter two sides playing in the Southern Premier League Premier Central, where Ilkeston will ply their trade next season.

Ilkeston boss Martin Carruthers said: “Ben comes highly recommended by a number of people and is another quality defender added to the squad.

"He has a sweet left foot and is an attack-minded full-back who is very comfortable on the ball.