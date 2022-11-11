Ilkeston Town sign former Derby County starlet while assistant manager earns League One move

Tyree Wilson in action for Derby County U23s against Tottenham in Premier League 2.

The striker was released by the Rams in the summer having featured prominently for the U18 and U23 sides at Pride Park and been highly-rated by former managers including Frank Lampard.

Injury hindered his progress and he will now look to rebuild his career with the Robins as they aim for promotion from the Southern Premier League Central.

Ilkeston have also signed Alfreton Town full-back Henri Wilder on loan for a month with a view to a permanent move.

He joins up with the squad following the departure of Reece Hutchinson, who has been recalled from his loan spell with Cheltenham Town.

Another outgoing this week is assistant manager Ben Turner, who has taken up a position as first team coach at League One side Forest Green Rovers.

Turner joined the club in the summer, initially as a player before eventually becoming assistant manager to Jamie Ward in September.

He announced his retirement from playing due to injury in October, and has now been handed the opportunity to make the move back into the professional game.