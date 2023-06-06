​Ilkeston Town sign ex-Kidderminster Harriers midfielder but two depart

Tolley, 19, arrives having left Kidderminster Harriers with whom he had a professional contract last season.

He enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Bromsgrove Sporting and featured against the Robins when they won 3-2 in Worcestershire back in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to his time with Kidderminster, he came through the youth ranks at Shrewsbury Town.

Jack Tolley has signed for Ilkeston. (Photo: Kidderminster Harriers FC)

Robins player-boss Jamie Ward says: “He was lively for Bromsgrove against us and he’s quick, sharp, hard working and has an eye for goal.

“He’s another lad that will be able to get us up the pitch with the ball.”

Ward added that he doesn't anticipate any further new signings for the time being, but will run the rule over other potential new recruits when pre-season gets under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We are happy with what we’ve got and will now take a look at a few on trial during pre-season.”

Leaving the Robins, however, will be attacker Remaye Campbell and midfielder Olly Brown-Hill, after the club failed to agree terms on new deals for both players.

Campbell, who was either deployed at centre-forward or out on the right, made 68 appearances for Ilkeston, scoring 35 goals, and was a key member of the squad that got promoted from step four as champions in the 2021/22 season.